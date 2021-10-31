CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is dead after being shot in Lansing Saturday night.
Police said around 9 p.m., Lansing officers were dispatched to the 17500 block of Walter Street for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they located a man with gunshot wounds to the body. Paramedics treated and transported the victim to Munster Community Hospital where he later died.
The Lansing Police Criminal Investigations Division and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force were investigating the case. Lansing Police and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators gathered evidence from the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at (708) 895-7150.