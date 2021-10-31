DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police are investigating a crash that killed one person and injured another on I-57 early Sunday morning.

Initial reports say around 2:54 a.m., ISP District Chicago responded to a crash I-57 southbound near 27th Street. Two people were transferred to an area hospital; one was pronounced dead – the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes of I-57 near 27th Street are closed for the investigation.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No further information available at this time.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff