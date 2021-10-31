CHICAGO (CBS) — Skies are clearing and temperatures will drop Sunday night, as a colder and drier forecast is ahead for nearly a week.
It will be mostly clear Sunday night with a low of 34 and patchy frost.
A Freeze Warning is in place for our western and northern viewing area.
On Monday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 49.
On Monday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 49.

Mostly sunny skies will continue for the entire week. Highs will be in the 40s and lows near 30.