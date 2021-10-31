DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — Skies are clearing and temperatures will drop Sunday night, as a colder and drier forecast is ahead for nearly a week.

It will be mostly clear Sunday night with a low of 34 and patchy frost.

A Freeze Warning is in place for our western and northern viewing area.

Freeze Warning: 10.31.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Monday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 49.

Tomorrow: 10.31.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Mostly sunny skies will continue for the entire week. Highs will be in the 40s and lows near 30.

Low Temperatures: 10.31.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

7 Day Forecast: 10.31.21

(Credit: CBS 2)