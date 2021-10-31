CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 31 people had been shot this weekend in Chicago as of Sunday afternoon, and six of them had been killed.

At least three of the surviving victims were under 18.

The first homicide of the weekend happened at 12:05 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of West Belmont Avenue in Avondale. Two men were shot and killed.

Police were called to the scene to find a 28-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly afterward, police found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the same hospital.

A witness said he saw a male gunman wearing a green hooded sweat shirt as he shot the victims.

At 4:17 p.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 900 block of South Monitor Avenue in South Austin when he was shot in the neck. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead.

At 12:55 a.m. Sunday, a man around 30 years old was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso in the 900 block of North Damen Avenue in Ukrainian Village. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.

A witness said the man was shot by someone in a white sedan.

At 6:53 a.m. Sunday, a man around 50 years old and a 39-year-old man were standing outside in the 400 block of South Kostner Avenue in West Garfield Park when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting at them. The older unidentified man was shot once in the head and once in the shoulder, and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. The younger man was shot twice in the left shoulder and self-transported to Loretto Hospital, where he was stabilized.

At 10:26 a.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old woman was outside in the 7600 block of South Morgan Street in Auburn Gresham when someone fired shots at her. The woman was struck in the face and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday: