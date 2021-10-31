CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 31 people had been shot this weekend in Chicago as of Sunday afternoon, and six of them had been killed.
At least three of the surviving victims were under 18.
The first homicide of the weekend happened at 12:05 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of West Belmont Avenue in Avondale. Two men were shot and killed.
Police were called to the scene to find a 28-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Shortly afterward, police found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the same hospital.
A witness said he saw a male gunman wearing a green hooded sweat shirt as he shot the victims.
At 4:17 p.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 900 block of South Monitor Avenue in South Austin when he was shot in the neck. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was pronounced dead.
At 12:55 a.m. Sunday, a man around 30 years old was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso in the 900 block of North Damen Avenue in Ukrainian Village. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was pronounced dead.
A witness said the man was shot by someone in a white sedan.
At 6:53 a.m. Sunday, a man around 50 years old and a 39-year-old man were standing outside in the 400 block of South Kostner Avenue in West Garfield Park when a white sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting at them. The older unidentified man was shot once in the head and once in the shoulder, and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital. The younger man was shot twice in the left shoulder and self-transported to Loretto Hospital, where he was stabilized.
At 10:26 a.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old woman was outside in the 7600 block of South Morgan Street in Auburn Gresham when someone fired shots at her. The woman was struck in the face and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
In other incidents since 5 p.m. Friday:
- At 5:15 p.m. Friday, a 20-year-old man was near the alley behind the 1200 block of South Komensky Avenue in Lawndale when someone came up in a vehicle and shot him. The victim was struck in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai hospital in serious condition.
- At 7:29 p.m. Friday, a 16-year-old boy was standing outside waiting on a friend in the 300 block of South Western Avenue on the Near West Side when a black Kia sedan went by and a man inside shot him. The victim was shot once in the thigh and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.
- At 7:33 p.m. Friday, a 24-year-old man was near a business in the 2000 block of West Garfield Boulevard, on the cusp of Back of the Yards and West Englewood, when he was shot in the foot and knee. The man self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.
- At 10:54 p.m. Friday, a 19-year-old man was walking toward his vehicle in the 4000 block of West 26th Street in Little Village when an unknown assailant shot him. The assailant then got into a black sport-utility vehicle and fled east on 26th Street. The victim was shot in once each in the back, arm, and knee and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.
- At 11:23 p.m. Friday, a 39-year-old man was found shot in the leg in the 6800 block of South Talman Avenue in Chicago Lawn. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition and was uncooperative with police.
- At 4:50 a.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man was walking outside in the 2300 block of West Warren Boulevard on the Near West Side when he was shot by someone traveling in a white sedan. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the thigh.
- At 3:46 p.m. Saturday, a 15-year-old boy was near the alley in the 7900 block of South Justine Street in Auburn Gresham when he was shot. He was struck to the chest and was taken to Advocate Christ in serious condition.
- At 6:08 p.m. Saturday, an 18-year-old woman was near the sidewalk in the 3900 block of West Lexington Street in Lawndale when she was shot in the leg. She self-transported to Rush University Medical Center in good condition.
- At 7:29 p.m. Saturday, a 41-year-old man was near an alley behind the 6400 block of South Hamlin Avenue in West Lawn when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.
- At 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a 41-year-old man was traveling in his vehicle in the 1500 block of West 59th Street in Englewood when he heard shots and felt pain. He was sont once in each arm and self-transported to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition.
- At 12:24 a.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old woman was getting out of her car in the 300 block of North St. Louis Avenue in East Garfield Park when she heard several shots and felt pain. The woman suffered one gunshot each to the buttocks and thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition.
- At 12:45 a.m. Sunday, a 23-year-old man was in his vehicle in the 4400 block of West Augusta Boulevard in West Humboldt Park when he heard shots and felt pain. He quickly pulled over and called 911. The victim was shot once in the back and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he was stabilized.
- At 1:16 a.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old man was in his living room in the 6100 block of South Campbell Avenue in Chicago Lawn when he multiple shots and glass shattering. The bullets came through the man’s living room window and he was shot in the shoulder and grazed in the head. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition.
- At 2:19 a.m. Sunday, a 30-year-old man was outside in the 1400 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Lawndale when a brown van went by and a man inside shot him. The victim was shot in the shoulder and leg, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.
- At 4:20 a.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old man was standing outside in the 2800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in Logan Square when he was shot. The victim suffered one gunshot to the leg and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was stabilized. He was uncooperative with details.
- At 4:45 a.m. Sunday, a 24-year-old man was outside in the 1500 block of West Fulton Street on the Near West Side when someone came up and began shooting. The victim was shot in the left leg and buttocks and grazed on the left side of his cheek. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was stabilized.
- At 9:20 a.m. Sunday, a 33-year-old man was standing at a bus stop in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue in West Pullman when someone came up and began shooting in his direction. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was stabilized.
- At 10:55 a.m. Sunday, a 47-year-old man was outside in the 6200 block of South Eberhart Avenue in West Woodlawn when he heard shots and felt pain. He was taken to the U of C Medical Center and stabilized with one gunshot wound to his right knee and two to his abdomen.