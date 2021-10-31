CHICAGO (CBS) — A collaborative effort this weekend combined sustainability, beautification, and history on Chicago’s South Side.
Volunteers on Sunday planted 36 trees along St. Lawrence Avenue in the West Woodlawn community. They came out in celebration of the Mamie Till-Mobley Forgiveness Garden at 64th Street, honoring Emmett Till's mother.
At the event Sunday, everyone joined fun activities, including a sing-along and pony rides.
Emmett Till’s childhood home is located at 6427 S. St Lawrence Ave. The nonprofit Blacks in Green bought the Till home and the garden to turn it into a museum.
The facility will tell the story of the great migration of millions of Black people from the rural South to Northern cities, as seen through the eyes of the Till-Mobley family.
Emmett Till was a Black teenager from Chicago who was beaten and lynched in Mississippi in 1955. The Chicago teen’s murder sparked outrage after his mother insisted on an open casket.