By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was fatally shot in Ukrainian Village early Sunday morning, police said.READ MORE: 2 Killed, 4 Injured In Avalon Park Crash
Authorities responded to the 900 block of North Damen Avenue at about 12:55 a.m. to find a unidentified man, about 30, on the ground with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County where he was pronounced dead, police said.READ MORE: Police Increase Patrols In Hyde Park Ahead Of Time, Amid Concern Given History Of Violence And Mayhem In Past Years
A witness said the man was shot by an unidentified offender in a white sedan.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Quiet And Cooler Next Week
Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.