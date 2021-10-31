DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
By Mary Chappell

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was fatally shot in Ukrainian Village early Sunday morning, police said.

Authorities responded to the 900 block of North Damen Avenue at about 12:55 a.m. to find a unidentified man, about 30, on the ground with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A witness said the man was shot by an unidentified offender in a white sedan.

Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

