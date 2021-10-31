CHICAGO (CBS) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on I-290 early Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.
Initial reports say around 4:26 a.m., ISP District Chicago responded to a report of an injured pedestrian in the roadway at I-290 eastbound near Laramie Avenue. The person was pronounced dead.
The eastbound lanes of I-290 near Laramie Avenue is closed for the investigation and traffic is being diverted to Central Avenue. The investigation is active and ongoing. No further information available at this time.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the ISP by phone at 847-294-4400. Witnesses can remain anonymous.