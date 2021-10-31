CHICAGO (CBS) — People in Pilsen celebrated life Sunday with a ceremony for Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead.
They gathered at St. Procopius Church at 16th and Allport streets.READ MORE: 'There's Bodies On The Floor:' Two Dead, Over a Dozen Injured In Mass Shooting At Halloween Party In Joliet
It was a colorful event with heartfelt tributes to those who have died. There was also vibrant art to enjoy, and traditional jewelry for sale.READ MORE: Off-Duty CPD Officer Charged With Reckless Discharge Of Firearm; Prosecutors Say She Shot At Carjackers Who Had Not Threatened Her In Busy Evergreen Park Parking Lot
One mom from the Southwest Side brought her kids to show them the rich history of the day. She explained how different it is from Halloween.
“It’s not about being scary or being frightful,” said Southwest Side resident Blanca Gonzalez. “It’s about celebrating our family and our history and remembering our loved ones that have gone on.”MORE NEWS: Blue Line Service Halted Between Damen And Racine After Man Jumps In Front Of Train At Clark/Lake
The event was set to run until 8 p.m. Sunday.