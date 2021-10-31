DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Joliet police are searching for two men who shot multiple people, killing two, at a Halloween party Sunday just after midnight.

Authorities said that around 12:39 a.m., a Will County Sherriff’s Sergeant heard 10-12 gunshots in the Jackson Street and Walnut Street area while on patrol. The sergeant arrived on the scene and saw about 100 people fleeing from the area, police said.

Will County Sheriff’s deputies were able to determine the party was held in a backyard at 1018 E. Jackson St. The shooting occurred outside the residence near a DJ booth that was set up in the backyard. Initial estimates indicate that there was close to 200 people attending the party.

Over a dozen victims were transferred to local area hospitals, two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, four others suffered life-threatening-injuries. The identities of the two victims are being withheld until their family members are notified.

Witnesses said there were two shooters at the party and the shooting occurred from an elevated position on a porch looking down over the crowd.

The first shooter is described as an average sized, Hispanic male with facial hair, wearing a red hoodie, a black flat billed hat, and dark pants.  The second shooter is described as an average sized, light-skinned black male or Hispanic wearing a yellow hoodie and ski mask.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Detective Danielle Strohm at 815-727-8574 at extension 4930, or by email at dstrohm@willcosheriff.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted on the Will County Sheriff’s website at www.willcosheriff.org/enforcement/submit-a-crime-tip, or contact Will County Crime Stoppers by telephone at 800-323-6734, or visit their website at www.crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/submit-a-tip/.

