CHICAGO (CBS) — There were still no arrests Sunday night in a carjacking in the West Loop the night before.
The carjacking happened in the 400 block of North Sangamon Street, at Kinzie Street near Fulton Market.
A 43-year-old man was sitting stopped in his vehicle when two men came up and one of them took out a gun and ordered the driver out, police said.
The victim complied and handed over his keys, and the suspects took off in his Toyota RAV4, police said.
The driver was not hurt. Area Three detectives were investigating.