CHICAGO (CBS)– A car fleeing police in Munster, Indiana crashed into a building early Saturday morning.
Munster police said an officer attempted to stop a gray Chevy speeding down Calumet Avenue around 1 a.m., but the driver fled west on Ridge Road, went through a parking lot, and then headed east on Seberger Drive.
Because the officer was only trying to pull over the car for a traffic violation, he halted the chase, but later saw the vehicle disappear into a large cloud of dust at the intersection of Calumet Avenue and Seberger Drive.
When the officer approached, he saw the car had hit a decorative planter and crashed into Jodi's Italian Ice, at 8313 Calumet Ave., causing significant damage to the building.
Five people fled from the car, but the driver was trapped inside as the vehicle caught fire.
The officer helped firefighters rescue the driver before the car became fully engulfed in flames, as another officer detained the five people who had fled from the car.
All six people from the car were taken to the hospital, and police are investigating the 18-year-old driver for drunk driving.