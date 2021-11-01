CHICAGO (CBS) — A weather system will pass to our south Monday night.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, clearing skies and cold air settles in by Tuesday morning.
A chilly trend lingers all week with dry conditions.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Low 31.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 45.