By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — A weather system will pass to our south Monday night.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, clearing skies and cold air settles in by Tuesday morning.

A chilly trend lingers all week with dry conditions.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Low 31.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 46.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 45.

