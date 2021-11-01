CHICAGO (CBS) — We’ll start out Tuesday with the coldest temperatures in seven months.
READ MORE: Frantic Search Under Way For Inaki Bascaran, 23, Who Went To River North Bar This Past Weekend And Has Not Been Seen Since
Lows will be below freezing areawide in the 20s and 30s under a mostly clear sky.
Despite a mostly sunny sky for Tuesday afternoon, we’re expecting a colder day with highs only in the low to mid-40s.READ MORE: Jury Seated For Kyle Rittenhouse Murder Trial
Look for partly cloudy skies and dry for Wednesday. We’ll start off once again with a freeze in the morning, then highs in the low to mid-40s in the afternoon.
Southerly winds return late in the week, allowing for a slow warmup through the weekend. Highs will be back in the 50s starting on Friday and mid-50s this weekend.MORE NEWS: Chicago Police Squad Car Involved In Crash In South Austin; 3 People Injured
Tonight: Clearing skies. Low 31.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 44.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 44.