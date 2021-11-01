CHICAGO (CBS)– November starts off with a significant drop in temperatures.
This colder feel will last for most of the week.
Freeze Warning in effect until 9 a.m. for counties west of Cook, DuPage, and Will. After a cold Monday morning, highs only reach the middle to upper 40s.
Highs in the 40s with lows near freezing.
By Friday, temperatures reach the 50s.