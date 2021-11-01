BOSTON (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 37 points and the Chicago Bulls rallied from a 19-point, second-half deficit on Monday night to beat the Boston Celtics 128-114 and improve to 6-1 for the season.

Zach LaVine scored 26 points and Nikola Vucevic had 11 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Bulls, who outscored Boston 39-11 in the fourth quarter to turn a 14-point lead into a 14-point victory.

Jaylen Brown scored 28 for the Celtics, who have lost three in a row and left their home court to boos after falling to 2-5 in new coach Ime Udoka’s first season. Al Horford had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Jayson Tatum scored 20 for Boston.

The Celtics led 94-75 with about three minutes left in the third quarter and still had a 103-89 lead entering the fourth. But Chicago scored the first 12 points in the fourth to cut the deficit to two points, 103-101, with just over 8 minutes left.

Ayo Dosunmu, a second-round draft pick who had his first double-digit NBA game with 14 points, hit a 3-pointer with 6:53 left to put the Bulls up 106-105. The Celtics briefly retook the lead before Chicago scored 18 of the next 20 points.

The Celtics led 35-31 near the end of the first quarter before DeRozan ran off nine straight points, scoring 11 during a 15-0 run that gave Chicago a 46-35 lead. But Brown scored the next 10 on his own — hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to make it a one-point game.

After Dosunmu’s layup, Brown hit another 3, then Smart made one of his own and the Celtics made it an eight-point lead at halftime.

TIP-INS

The Celtics’ Marcus Smart appeared to hurt his leg during the third quarter but gave a thumbs-up to the bench and remained in the game. … Boston’s Robert Williams limped off the court and straight to the locker room after a collision in the third quarter. He returned to the bench for the start of the fourth, and the team said he tweaked his hip.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Visit Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Celtics: Play in Orlando on Wednesday night.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)