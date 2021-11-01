CHICAGO (CBS)– Jury selection starts Monday in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.
Rittenhouse is charged with shooting and killing two men and wounding a third during a protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.
Jury trial begins at 9 a.m. The judge on this case is hoping picking the 20 member jury pool can be accomplished Monday.
CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe is reporting live in Kenosha.
That judge is Wisconsin's longest-serving circuit judge, Bruce Schroeder. He's already made waves in this case, ruling that prosecutors cannot refer to the three people shot as "victims."
On the other hand, he also ruled that the defense may refer to them as “arsonists,” “looters” or “rioters” if they can prove they participated in those activities.
Prosecutors say Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and injured a third person.
They argue he was a vigilante and was carrying an AR-15 style rifle that night.
But defense attorneys say Rittenhouse was protecting businesses from arson and looting and that he acted in self defense.
The trial is expected to last two to three weeks.