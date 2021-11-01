CHICAGO (CBS) — As government works on trying to fund infrastructure projects, one’s finally done here in Chicago.
“When we talk infrastructure, it’s exactly this type of meat and potatoes that we need to get done in our city and we’re doing it,” said Commissioner Gia Biagi of the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT.)
Crews were seen spraying paint right up until they re-opened a fixed-up viaduct at Western and 18th Street in Little Village.
It’s got new sidewalks and a new road that should get a lot of use. The city said more than 25,000 cars pass under the viaduct every day.