CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cook County judge has granted a temporary restraining order prohibiting the city of Chicago from firing or otherwise disciplining police officers who don’t get vaccinated by the Dec. 31 deadline, but leaving intact the rest of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s vaccine policies for city workers.

The restraining order issued by Cook County Judge Raymond Mitchell on Monday means the city can’t force police officers to comply with the Dec. 31 deadline to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19 until the grievances that members of the city’s police unions against the city are heard through arbitration.

“The absence of meaningful arbitration is not just an injury to members, it is also an injury to the union itself. It undermines the unions’ collective bargaining power and risks diminishing the union in the eyes of its members,” Mitchell wrote.

While officers can’t be forced to be vaccinated under the judge’s ruling, they would still have to undergo twice-weekly testing for COVID-19.

The judge ruled that, if union members were forced to be vaccinated before they can have their grievance hurt, and the arbitration process determines the vaccine mandate is a violation of their collective bargaining rights, there’s nothing that can be done to undo their vaccinations, even if they are granted back pay for time they are forced into no pay status.

However, Mitchell declined to issue a more sweeping restraining order that would have scuttled the city’s requirement for officers to report their vaccination status. The deadline for all city workers to report their vaccination status was Oct. 15, and as of Friday, 31 police officers had been placed on no pay status for missing that deadline.

The Chicago Fraternal Order of Police has estimated approximately 3,000 rank-and-file officers were still holding out against reporting their vaccination status as of Friday, but the city has been slowly placing those non-compliant officers on “no-pay” status.

Mitchell noted that, if an arbitration process determines the vaccine reporting requirement is a violation of the union’s collective bargaining agreement, the city can be ordered to purge the information officers provided from its database.

“The reporting obligation itself is a minimal intrusion, particularly considering that police officers already are obligated to provide medical information to their employer,” Mitchell wrote.

With the vaccination deadline still two months away, Mitchell’s ruling essentially sends the Lightfoot administration and the city’s police unions back to the bargaining table to attempt to resolve the longstanding dispute over the city’s vaccine policy.

The ruling comes comes three days after a federal judge denied a separate request by a group of firefighters and other city workers to block Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s entire vaccine mandate for all city workers.

Also on Friday, the City Council voted down a bid by a group of aldermen to repeal Lightfoot’s vaccine mandate.

Attorneys for the city’s police unions had argued the issues of reporting vaccination status and even getting a vaccine weren’t properly negotiated per labor law – and should be.

But city attorneys have argued the matter will eventually go to arbitration – reiterating their belief that the mayor is within her power to issue such mandates, and even blaming the union for taking a month to respond to an August negotiation request.