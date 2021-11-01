CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen in the Lakeview neighborhood.
Inaki Bascaran, 23, was last seen in the 800 block of West Newport Avenue on Sunday. Police said he is known to visit the 100 block of West Hubbard Street.
Facebook posts from Bascaran's friends and family say he was last seen at Celest in River north around midnight. They are urging anyone with information to come forward.
Bascaran is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has light brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police.