CHICAGO (CBS) — A search continued Monday night for a man who has been missing since last week from the Avondale community.
Oribi Kontein, 26, was last seen Tuesday, Oct. 26. He is missing from the 3400 block of North Avers Avenue, near Roscoe Street.
Kontein is a Black male with black hair, brown eyes, and a dark complexion. Police did not specify the clothing he was last seen wearing.
He may be driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla with Illinois plate BB 58715.
Anyone with information should call Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.