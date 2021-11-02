CHICAGO (CBS) — Local basketball fans are already very familiar with Bulls point guard Ayo Dosunmu from his college playing days less than a year ago – but not many could have expected the rookie would make such an impact already.
Fewer than 100 days ago, the former Morgan Park High School and Illini basketball star could only watch as he fell down the draft board to his hometown Bulls in his second round.
Now, he is helping spark big comebacks like the Bulls’ win against the Boston Celtics Monday night.
The early success is no surprise Dosunmu himself.
“It just comes from how I was raised – you know, always put the work in as you believe and what you believe in. You know, my motto is just fear God – so I don’t fear anything but God. I trust what God can do, and I just want to go pout there and play hard,” Dosunmu said.
"He's got a certain kind of makeup that I think is really, really special. He's like, ultra-ultra like competitive, and he has unbelievable confidence and belief in himself – but it's not like cross-the-line like arrogant. And I think that's really a hard combination," said Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan. "He's just fearless."
Dosunmu had 14 points Monday night after totaling 13 points in his previous five games combined.