CHICAGO (CBS) — A car plowed into a Chicago Police vehicle Monday night in the South Austin neighborhood, leaving three officers and a fourth person injured.
Police said at 9:06 p.m., three officers were headed north on Laramie Avenue in an unmarked police sport-utility vehicle when a blue Chrysler 200 traveling west on Fulton Street ran a stop sign and slammed into the police SUV.READ MORE: Jury Seated For Kyle Rittenhouse Murder Trial
The police SUV had its lights and sirens going at the time.READ MORE: SWAT Team Responding To Armed Man Barricading Himself In South Chicago House
The three officers were taken to an area hospital for observation. One of the officers has a broken leg. A 19-year-old male passenger in the Chrysler was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County with unknown injuries, police said.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Temperature Drop
The male driver of the Chrysler, 20, was not injured and citations were pending against him.