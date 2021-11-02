CHICAGO (CBS) — Wednesday will start with the coldest temperatures so far this season.
Most locations will be in the 20s under a mostly clear sky on Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will rebound to only the mid-40s.
Another chilly day is expected for Thursday with 20s and 30s in the morning, and upper 40s in the afternoon.
Southerly winds return by Friday, allowing for highs to return to the 50s. Temperatures will slowly increase this weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s. Upper 50s are expected by Monday.
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Low 29.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 45.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 48.