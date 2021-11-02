DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist

CHICAGO (CBS) — Winds relax Tuesday night and skies clear, allowing temperatures to fall into the 20s area-wide and near freezing right along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Highs Tomorrow: 11.02.21



It will be dry and unseasonably chilly rest of the workweek. The high for Wednesday is 45, Thursday 48.

At A Glance Tomorrow: 11.02.21



Temperatures will moderate through the weekend and into next week.

High Temperatures: 11.02.21



A pair of upper-level systems pass over the upper Great Lakes Wednesday night and Thursday, but we are too dry for any precipitation.

Another quick system Saturday could build the cloud deck for a time or possibly squeeze out a few sprinkles. Nothing impressive to track.

7 Day Forecast: 11.02.21



Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend.

2 a.m. Sunday: 11.02.21



Mary Kay Kleist