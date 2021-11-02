CHICAGO (CBS) — Winds relax Tuesday night and skies clear, allowing temperatures to fall into the 20s area-wide and near freezing right along the Lake Michigan shoreline.
READ MORE: CDC Advisers Recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine For Children As Young As 5
It will be dry and unseasonably chilly rest of the workweek. The high for Wednesday is 45, Thursday 48.
Temperatures will moderate through the weekend and into next week.
READ MORE: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Prosecutors Say Rittenhouse Instigated Fatal Shootings In Kenosha, As Defense Outlines Self-Defense Claim
A pair of upper-level systems pass over the upper Great Lakes Wednesday night and Thursday, but we are too dry for any precipitation.
Another quick system Saturday could build the cloud deck for a time or possibly squeeze out a few sprinkles. Nothing impressive to track.
Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend.MORE NEWS: Rev. Jesse Jackson Released From Hospital After He Fell While Helping Protesters At Howard University