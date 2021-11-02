DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS)– Tuesday starts off chilly with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Sunny skies are expected all day as highs struggle to reach the mid 40s.

Cooler early November weather holds through most of the week as well as dry skies.

A slight warming trend takes off for the weekend bringing temps back into the 50s.

