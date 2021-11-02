CHICAGO (CBS)– Tuesday starts off chilly with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.
Sunny skies are expected all day as highs struggle to reach the mid 40s.
READ MORE: Jury Seated For Kyle Rittenhouse Murder Trial
Back in the freezer again! We're starting off the day in the 20s and 30s underneath a mostly clear sky. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/KAH0UDJRTu
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) November 2, 2021
Cooler early November weather holds through most of the week as well as dry skies.
READ MORE: 3 Officers Injured When Car Slams Into Chicago Police SUV In South Austin
A slight warming trend takes off for the weekend bringing temps back into the 50s.MORE NEWS: SWAT Team Responding To Armed Man Barricading Himself In South Chicago House