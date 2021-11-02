CHICAGO (CBS) — The Oak Park woman convicted of hiding her murdered mother’s body in a suitcase is heading back to the U.S.
Heather Mack is expected to arrive sometime this week, as early as Tuesday. She was released from an Indonesian prison this week after serving seven of a 10-year sentence.
She was convicted of helping her boyfriend kill her mother on vacation, hiding the body in a suitcase, and leaving it in the trunk of a taxi.
Prosecutors had argued Mack and Schaefer plotted to kill Sheila Von Wiese-Mack because she did not approve of their relationship.
Her boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, was sentenced to 18 years, also receiving leniency from the judges – who said he showed remorse for his actions.
Published reports says she’s returning to the Chicago area with her daughter, who was born after Mack was sentenced to prison.