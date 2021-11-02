CHICAGO (CBS) — Opening statements began Tuesday morning in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Antioch teenager who shot three people, killing two, during last year’s protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

There’s no question Rittenhouse shot anyone during the unrest that broke out in August 2020 after a white Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, in the back. However, jurors must decide whether Rittenhouse fired in self-defense, as his attorneys claim, or was acting as a a vigilante, as prosecutors argue.

“Out of the hundreds of people that came to Kenosha during that week, the hundreds of people that were out on the streets that week, the evidence will show that the only person who killed anyone was the defendant, Kyle Rittenhouse,” Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger told the jury during his opening statement. “You are the people who will apply that standard of reasonableness to the defendant’s behavior and make a determination as to whether or not deadly force was reasonable.”

Prosecutors say the then-17-year-old Rittenhouse, who is white, left his home in Antioch, Illinois, and traveled to Kenosha after learning of a call to protect businesses after Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot by police seven times in the back on Aug. 23, 2020 and left paralyzed.

In the first couple of nights after police shot Blake, there was large-scale unrest in Kenosha during which several buildings were set on fire.

Prosecutors accuse Rittenhouse of patrolling downtown Kenosha with an assault-style rifle on the third night of the unrest. Rittenhouse opened fire with that rifle during the protests, killing Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz.

Binger told jurors Rittenhouse started the events that led to the shootings, and evidence will show he ran away from the scene without helping after he shot Rosenbaum in the back.

Rittenhouse, dressed in a dark pinstripe suit, yawned several times during the prosecution’s opening statement, occasionally fidgeting with a water bottle, and glancing towards the jury.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys have argued he fired his semiautomatic weapon in self-defense.

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder, who is presiding over the trial, has seated 20 jurors – 12 primary jurors and eight alternates. He points out that it is a higher number than normal, but the judge is taking into account the length of the trial – which is slated for two weeks. The pool interviewed in the voir dire process Monday was mostly white and older in age.

Judge Schroeder will allow Rittenhouse’s legal team to put on a full defense.

Schroeder has already ruled that prosecutors cannot refer to the three people Rittenhouse shot as “victims.” On the other hand, he also ruled that the defense may refer to them as “arsonists,” “looters,” or “rioters” if they can prove they participated in those activities.

While some see Rittenhouse as a vigilante who took the law into his own hands on a chaotic night of turmoil, others see him as a patriot who was protecting himself and the community.

Schroeder has said Rittenhouse’s trial is expected to last two to three weeks.