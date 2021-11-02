CHICAGO (CBS) — A 20-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning, when he was hit and pinned by a semi-truck in the South Deering neighborhood.
Police said the man was helping the truck back up near a driveway in the 10300 block of South Commercial Avenue around 11:15 a.m., when the driver accidentally hit him and pinned him between the truck and another vehicle.
The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the incident appeared to be an accident, and no charges were pending as of Tuesday afternoon.