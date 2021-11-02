DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of thieves made off with more than $100,000 in designer merchandise from the Louis Vuitton store in the Northbrook Court shopping center on Monday.

Northbrook police said a group of 13 people wearing masks and gloves went into the store around 12:50 p.m. Monday, and stole several items.

The shoplifters then ran off to three waiting cars outside, each with a driver.

No one was injured and the thieves did not display any weapons during the heist.

The incident is under investigation.

