CHICAGO (CBS) — A group of thieves made off with more than $100,000 in designer merchandise from the Louis Vuitton store in the Northbrook Court shopping center on Monday.
Northbrook police said a group of 13 people wearing masks and gloves went into the store around 12:50 p.m. Monday, and stole several items.READ MORE: Gang Members Are 'Shooting At Any Time Of Day' In Albany Park Area, Rep. Jaime Andrade Says
The shoplifters then ran off to three waiting cars outside, each with a driver.READ MORE: Man Robbed Chase Bank In Calumet City
No one was injured and the thieves did not display any weapons during the heist.MORE NEWS: Woman Says She Was Conned By Scammers On Facebook, And Social Media Giant Won't Remove Post
The incident is under investigation.