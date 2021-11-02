CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged in the killing of a 35-year-old man in the Canaryville neighborhood Monday evening.
Police said around 6:56 p.m., the victim was discovered by police on the sidewalk on the 4600 block of South Emerald with multiple gunshot wounds including one to the head.
The victim was transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The offender, Frederick Smith, 37, was identified and later arrested around 11:25 p.m. in the 700 block of West 47th Street. He is charged with first degree murder.
Smith scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.