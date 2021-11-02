Reports Break Down Numerous Claims About Sexual Abuse Among Chicago Park District Lifeguards, Say Former Supt. Mike Kelly Didn't Take Action Until 6 Months After Being Notified Of One ComplaintThe Chicago Park District has fired three senior managers following the release of two reports that detail sexual assaults among Park District lifeguards – and claim the former Park District superintendent took no action until six months after he had received a complaint about abuse.

Breaking Glass Ceilings; AHL Hires 10 Female Officials For The SeasonBreaking the glass ceiling - on ice. Neither the NHL nor the American Hockey League has female officials; that has now changed for the AHL. They have hired 10 women this season.

Kids Ages 5 To 11 Could Start Getting COVID-19 Vaccine As Soon As Wednesday: Experts Explain How To Prepare Kids For A ShotThe first kid-sized doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will be going into the arms of children ages 5 to 11 as early as Wednesday.

After 3 Years, A Mother Is looking For Answers For The Murder Of her Daughter Found In A West Side GarageThe mother says she called the Chicago police detective on the case at least five times in the past two years. She says she’s gotten the same response when she was able to talk to the detective, “we’re still waiting, for the DNA results.”