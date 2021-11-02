DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A SWAT team responded to the South Chicago neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Police said a man has barricaded himself inside a residence, in the 8300 block of South Paxton, since 2 a.m. Police said the man is armed with a gun and the situation began as a domestic incident.

Police confirmed the suspect has been arrested.

Police do not know how many people are inside the residence at this time.

This is a developing story. 

