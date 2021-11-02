CHICAGO (CBS)– A SWAT team responded to the South Chicago neighborhood Tuesday morning.
Police said a man has barricaded himself inside a residence, in the 8300 block of South Paxton, since 2 a.m. Police said the man is armed with a gun and the situation began as a domestic incident.
Police confirmed the suspect has been arrested.
Police do not know how many people are inside the residence at this time.
This is a developing story.