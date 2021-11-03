CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bears’ offense has struggled all season, and Allen Robinson – the top receiver the last three years – is a microcosm of it.
In a contract year, Robinson is averaging career lows in targets, receptions, and yards per game.
He also has just one touchdown.
"If somebody had told me, you know, this is where it would be at, I would have bet heavily against that," Robinson said. "It's been tough – you know, trying to see what I can do differently; trying to, you know what I'm saying, figure out what there is that can be done differently, again, on my end – really just try to control the things that I can control."
In 2020, Robinson caught a career high 102 passes.