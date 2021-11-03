CHICAGO (CBS) — Kids as young as five received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine Wednesday in Chicago.

It comes less than 24-hours after approval from the CDC. CBS 2’s Chris Tye reports on the new recommendation from the state Wednesday and how to get children vaccinated most quickly.

Major pharmacy chains will begin their rollout this weekend. As CBS 2 found on the South Side, some clinics have already begun vaccinating kids.

“I’ve been waiting for this.”

That wait is halfway over, since boosters still await for the mom of seven-year-old Luna and 11-year old Maia.

“We don’t get out to parties, nothing like that. Because we don’t want COVID into our houses. Because we don’t know the consequences for them,” she said.

With sleeves up and arms swabbed, it was quick.

“It didn’t hurt that much,” Maia said.

Smaller syringes colored in orange and smaller doses than adults, offering big comfort.

“I can be more comfortable knowing they are vaccinated at school.

But not everyone has it so easy.

“We were locating what places actually have the shots.”

Fifteen-year old Benjamin Kagan runs Chicago Vaccine Angels. He amassed 80,000 followers helping teens find vaccine last winter. And is back at it.

“I spent the night instead of doing my homework, I spent six hours calling every single health care provider, pharmacy,” Kagan said.

CVS and Walgreens are scheduling shots now for five to 11 year olds. Shots at CVS start Sunday, at Walgreens on Saturday.

From the Illinois Department of Public Health, it “…has requested all COVID-19 vaccine providers watch the Pfizer-BioNTech training video for administering the pediatric doses of vaccine.“

Sore arms and hurdles cleared for the vaccine’s newest crop of patients.

“We are super happy excited to get the vaccine. They are not,” she said. “But as a mom, I am pretty happy.”

Not every Walgreens and CVS will be up and running with vaccine this weekend. Round one is pharmacy and doctors offices. Round two will be school systems. Later this year the CDC and FDA will tackle whether to approve vaccine for kids as young as six months.