CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago plans to roll out a pilot program later this month aimed at cutting down the number of students in quarantine after an exposure to COVID-19.
Currently, unvaccinated Chicago Public Schools students have to isolate for 10 days following close contact to someone with COVID-19.
The new program would let students who test negative return to in-person class. District CEO Pedro Martinez says the program will start this month and be "in full force" by Christmas.
Over the last month, there’s been an average of roughly 4,000 quarantined students a week in the nation’s third-largest school district.
Parents and teachers say it is disruptive particularly after pandemic-related closures and remote learning in the last two academic years.
