CHICAGO (CBS) — Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday night as a weak system passes over our region.
It could possibly squeeze out a stray sprinkle or flurry, but the air mass in place is pretty dry.
The low for Wednesday night is 29.
It will be cool again Thursday with a high of 48, followed by a slow warm-up leading through the weekend.
The high for Friday is 52.
The Climate Prediction Center has our area warmer than normal for the six-to-10 day outlook.
Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday.