By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday night as a weak system passes over our region.

It could possibly squeeze out a stray sprinkle or flurry, but the air mass in place is pretty dry.

Lows Tonight: 11.03.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The low for Wednesday night is 29.

Highs Tomorrow: 11.03.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

It will be cool again Thursday with a high of 48, followed by a slow warm-up leading through the weekend.

The high for Friday is 52.

The Climate Prediction Center has our area warmer than normal for the six-to-10 day outlook.

Temperature Outlook: 11.03.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

High Temperatures: 11.03.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday.

7 Day Forecast: 11.03.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

