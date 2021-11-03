DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Albert Ramon
CHICAGO (CBS) — Most locations will start Thursday in the 20s under a partly cloudy sky.

Highs on Thursday afternoon will remain below average in the mid to upper 40s.

Highs Tomorrow: 11.03.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

4 p.m. Thursday: 11.03.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Southerly winds return on Friday allowing for milder temperatures. Highs return to the low 50s on Friday, mid 50s on Saturday and around 60 by Sunday.

4 p.m. Friday: 11.03.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Highs remain in the low 60 on Monday, before falling back to the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to increasing clouds.

7-Day: 11.03.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 29.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 47.
Friday: Sunny and breezy. High 52.

