CHICAGO (CBS) — Most locations will start Thursday in the 20s under a partly cloudy sky.
Highs on Thursday afternoon will remain below average in the mid to upper 40s.
Southerly winds return on Friday allowing for milder temperatures. Highs return to the low 50s on Friday, mid 50s on Saturday and around 60 by Sunday.
Highs remain in the low 60 on Monday, before falling back to the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to increasing clouds.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 29.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 47.
Friday: Sunny and breezy. High 52.