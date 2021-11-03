CHICAGO (CBS) — The Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Wednesday released video and other materials from an incident in which an officer shot and killed a building custodian during a domestic disturbance in Auburn Gresham.

Michael Craig was shot and killed by a Chicago Police officer on the morning of Monday, Oct. 4 in a building in the 7700 block of South Carpenter Street. The officer was responding to a domestic call.

A 7-year-old child was present, though video shows the child was asked to stay outside.

Police at the time said when they arrived at the scene and opened the door of a top-floor apartment, they saw a domestic dispute with a knife in progress.

“The officers observed a domestic disturbance, a domestic altercation coming from within,” Deputy Chief Rahman Muhammad said. “At that point, shots were fired. The responding officer discharged his service weapon, striking an individual.”

Neighbors said Craig lived in the apartment with his girlfriend. Neighbors also said the custodian cared deeply for the neighborhood.

COPA released bodycam video from the officer who fired the shots.

When officers arrive at the apartment building, they are met by a child in front of the front door. An officer asks the child, “Somebody has a knife? Who has the knife?” and the child replies, “My mama.”

The officer continues: “What is she doing with the knife? Do you know what she’s doing with the knife? Who told you to call?”

The child replies, “My daddy.”

The officers ask the child to direct them to the apartment and stay outside. The officers then proceed up the stairs.

It appears that one officer has a Taser drawn as he enters the apartment, while another has a gun drawn. Screams are heard as the officers enter, and a man and woman are seen rolling on the floor fighting in the bathroom doorway.

Both the Taser and the gun are fired, and it appears the man is hit. An officer then drags the woman away from the man and asks if she’s hurt and where the man stabbed her. The officer goes on to tell another officer the man was the one with a knife and he stabbed the woman.

The man is seen lying in the bathroom doorway as the officer checks his pulse. The woman is lying outside the bathroom and is asked if she can talk, but does not speak. An officer appears to be heard saying the woman is not bleeding.

As to the boy who met officers in front of the building, an officer was heard on dispatch radio saying a neighbor would watch him.

In a news release earlier Wednesday, attorney Michael Oppenheimer characterized Craig as an “unarmed domestic violence victim,” and reported that the couple’s 7-year-old son had called police saying it was his mother who was holding a knife to his father’s neck.

The officer who fired the shots involved is on leave pending the investigation.

COPA asked anyone with information to contact them at (312) 746-3609, or go to chicagcopa.org for more information.