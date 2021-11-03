CHICAGO (CBS) — Defrocked pedophile priest Daniel McCormack has been released from state custody.
McCormack is alleged to have molested at least 25 boys. He spent two years in prison, and then the remainder of his sentence was served as a state-run mental health facility after being deemed a sexually violent person.
He was released from that facility last month.
McCormack, formerly pastor of St. Agatha's Church in Chicago, is one of the city's most notorious figures in the Roman Catholic priest sexual abuse scandal.
He pleaded guilty in 2007 to aggravated criminal sexual abuse for molesting five underage boys when he was serving as a priest in Chicago.
He was removed from the clergy following his conviction and has since been accused of abusing more than 20 boys during his time at St. Agatha Parish in North Lawndale. McCormack used his position as a priest, teacher and basketball coach to abuse boys in his care.