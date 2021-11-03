CHICAGO (CBS) — Heather Mack, the Oak Park woman convicted in Indonesia of helping her boyfriend Tommy Schaefer kill her mother in Bali, was arrested when she returned to Chicago on Tuesday, facing federal conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges.

A 2017 federal indictment against Mack and Schaefer was unsealed Wednesday morning as she arrived at O’Hare International Airport, after being deported from Indonesia. She was released from prison in Indonesia last week after serving 7 years of her 10-year sentence for helping Schaefer kill her mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, in August 2014.

The indictment accuses Mack and Schaefer of conspiring to kill von Wiese Mack in her hotel room at a Bali resort on Aug. 12, 2014.

According to the indictment, they also “corruptly destroyed, mutilated and concealed objects, and attempted to do so, with intent to impair the object’s integrity and availability for use in an official proceeding, by forcing the body of Sheila A. Von Wiese into a suitcase after she had been killed and removing the suitcase from the place of the murder, and by removing linens and items of clothing worn during the killing.”

The indictment also accuses the couple of conspiring with Schaefer’s cousin, Robert Bibbs, who did not participate in the killing, but pleaded guilty to advising Schaefer with how to get away with the murder.

Bibbs pleaded guilty in 2016 to conspiracy to commit foreign murder of U.S. national, and later was sentenced to 9 years in prison.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office said Mack’s initial court appearance has not yet been scheduled. Schaefer is still in prison in Indonesia, serving an 18-year prison sentence.

Heather Mack was returning with her daughter, Stella, and the foster mother who helped care for the child while Mack was in prison, according to Mack’s attorney, Brian Claypool, who had expressed concern that Mack would be arrested when she landed at O’Hare.

“And of course, they’re all anxious about what to expect,” Claypool said. “But most important is we’re all concerned about Stella. We have a precious little 7-year-old girl that really is caught in the middle of this international scandal.

Lawyers for Mack filed an emergency court order to make sure her daughter Stella would not be taken into child protective services – and instead would be taken to a private individual in Chicago with whom all were comfortable.