CHICAGO (CBS) — The Oak Park woman convicted of hiding her murdered mother’s body in a suitcase was on a plane heading back to the Chicago Tuesday night and will arrive Wednesday morning.

She is expected to land at O’Hare Airport around 9:30 a.m.

Heather Mack was returning with her daughter and the foster mother who helped care for the child while Mack was in prison, according to Mack’s attorney, Brian Claypool.

Claypool added he is concerned Mack could be taken into federal custody once she lands and be detained for questioning.

“And of course, they’re all anxious about what to expect tomorrow,” Claypool said. “But most important is we’re all concerned about Stella. We have a precious little 7-year-old girl that really is caught in the middle of this international scandal.

Lawyers for Mack filed an emergency court order to make sure her daughter Stella would not be taken into child protective services – and instead would be taken to a private individual in Chicago with whom all were comfortable.

Mack was released from an Indonesian prison this week after serving seven of a 10-year sentence.

She was convicted of helping her boyfriend kill her mother on vacation, hiding the body in a suitcase, and leaving it in the trunk of a taxi.

Prosecutors had argued Mack and Schaefer plotted to kill Sheila Von Wiese-Mack because she did not approve of their relationship.

Her boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, was sentenced to 18 years, also receiving leniency from the judges – who said he showed remorse for his actions.

Published reports says she’s returning to the Chicago area with her daughter, who was born after Mack was sentenced to prison.