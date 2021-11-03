CHICAGO (CBS) — Intense moments Wednesday in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial when jurors saw raw video from the night of the shootings.

Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three people, killing two, during protests in Kenosha. CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar was in court as the jurors watched those videos.

While the videos in the case were widely circulated, it was the first opportunity the jury saw videos of the fatal shootings. At times they were uncomfortable as the videos played. The jury also got to see Kyle Rittenhouse’s reaction to the videos.

The state walked the jury through all three shootings starting with Joseph Rosenbaum who was shot and killed in a used car parking lot.

As the graphic unedited video was played, Rittenhouse looked away from the screens in the court room

Then, as Rittenhouse walks away from Rosenbaum’s body, others in the crowd try and chase him down, including Anthony Huber who hit Rittenhouse with a skateboard.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys said the teen shot and killed Huber in self-defense. A third person was shot and injured.

Koerri Washington also testified. He took video the night of the shootings and on his video you can hear the shots that killed Rosenbaum.

Washington said that Rittenhouse stood out to him even before the shooting because he was young, wearing surgical gloves, chain smoking and armed with an AR-15.

“To have gloves on, with a gun, it is what it is,” Washington said. “That’s why I mentioned that because that is what stood out to me.”

The lead detective in the case spent the entire afternoon on the witness stand and he will finish his testimony Thursday morning.