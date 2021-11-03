'2021 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast' Begins November 3rd In Las VegasThe 2021 PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Finals: Unleash The Beast began today, November 3rd in Las Vegas and will continue until a champion is crowned on November 7th.

Former Blackhawks Coach Brad Aldrich's Name Crossed Off Stanley CupA spokeswoman for the Hockey Hall of Fame confirmed Aldrich's name was x-ed out on the trophy on Sunday, when the 2021 Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning team names were being added.

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Miss Game Vs. ChiefsAccording to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Rodgers is not vaccinated, contrary to the quarterback's claim in August that he was "immunized."

World Series: Braves Capture First Title Since 1995 After Slugging Way Past Astros In Game 6The Atlanta Braves are World Series champions for the first time since 1995. The Braves won the 2021 World Series on Tuesday, defeating the Houston Astros in Game 6 to take the series, 4-2.

His College Days With The Illini Aren't Far Behind, But Bulls Rookie Ayo Dosunmu Is Already Making An ImpactLocal basketball fans are already very familiar with Bulls point guard Ayo Dosunmu from his college playing days less than a year ago – but not many could have expected the rookie would make such an impact already.

Breaking Glass Ceilings; AHL Hires 10 Female Officials For The SeasonBreaking the glass ceiling - on ice. Neither the NHL nor the American Hockey League has female officials; that has now changed for the AHL. They have hired 10 women this season.