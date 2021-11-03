CHICAGO (CBS) — Traffic is flowing smoothly again off the Eisenhower Expressway onto Ida B. Wells Drive after activists shut down the street calling for a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.
A group was sitting in the eastbound lanes creating a big backup for people getting off the Eisenhower. They were protesting outside the office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE.)READ MORE: Heather Mack Arrested On Federal Conspiracy And Obstruction Of Justice Charges In Mother's Murder, After Release From Prison In Indonesia
They want Congress to fight for immigration reform and create a way for people to become citizens.READ MORE: Former State Rep. Luis Arroyo Pleads Guilty To Federal Bribery Charges
“We’re tired. We want the promises that we’ve been told by people in Congress to get citizenship for our people said Luis Rodriguez of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights (ICIRR.) “DACA is not enough. Work permits is not what we came here (for.) We came here for citizenship and we’re not leaving until we get an answer.”MORE NEWS: John Deere Workers Continue Strike, On The Picket Line Since October
The protest was peaceful, but police eventually began ticketing cars parked in the middle of the street and ticketing demonstrators for blocking traffic.