CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago Police officer has died after being shot inside his home on the city’s Far Northwest Side Tuesday night, and sources said he was shot by by another off-duty officer who is his wife.

As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported, the shooting happened in the 8500 block of West Winona Street, near Foster and Cumberland avenues in the neighborhood just east of O’Hare International Airport.

The home on Winona Street where the shooting happened has a long row of white windows and is partially hidden from the street by a tree. Chicago Police spent hours Tuesday night going in and out.

Sources told CBS 2 the incident was one of domestic disturbance – a fight between a husband and wife who are both Chicago Police officers.

We are told there was a quarrel and someone brought out a weapon, and there was a struggle over it.

At some point, it fired – hitting the husband in the chest.

He was brought to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in very critical condition. Police said the 44-year-old officer later died at the hospital.

Sources said the wife was at the house late Tuesday, waiting for detectives to arrive. Detectives remained at the scene late Tuesday night and had roped off the entire block.

Some people were seen driving by to figure out what was going on.

An official statement on the incident had yet to be released late Tuesday night.

The specifics of the incident were under investigation late Tuesday, and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating.