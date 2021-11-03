CHICAGO (CBS) — A father issued a desperate plea Wednesday night, days after his son left a River North bar and has not been seen since.
"I just want you to be back with us – I mean, we can't wait to have you with us," said Jose Bascaran. Your friends, everyone loves you."
Friends and family came together Wednesday night for a vigil for his son, Inaki Bascaran, 23. The vigil was held near his Lakeview apartment.
"It's just an amazing sign of the community," Jose Bascaran said.
The University of Illinois graduate was last seen stepping out of the Celeste bar, 111 W. Hubbard St., around midnight Saturday night.
Late Saturday night, Inaki Bascaran had stepped out of Celeste, but was not let back in. He Facetimed a friend shortly after midnight Sunday morning, telling the friend he would head home. Yet the battery on his phone was dying.
It is believed that Inaki Bascaran tried walking home – more than five miles.
The fear worsened when Inaki Bascaran failed to show up for his new publicist job on Monday.