By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:carjacking, West Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was hit in the head during a carjacking in the West Loop overnight.

The man was in the 1400 block of West Fulton Avenue around 11:35 p.m., when an offender approached his 2014 Toyota Camry. The victim was hit in the head with a gun.

The suspect then took off in the man’s car and hit several other cars on Western Avenue.

The man refused medical attention.

No arrests have been made.

