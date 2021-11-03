CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was hit in the head during a carjacking in the West Loop overnight.
The man was in the 1400 block of West Fulton Avenue around 11:35 p.m., when an offender approached his 2014 Toyota Camry. The victim was hit in the head with a gun.
The suspect then took off in the man's car and hit several other cars on Western Avenue.
The man refused medical attention.
No arrests have been made.