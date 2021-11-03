CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was robbed while sitting in her car in West Town.
They took the woman’s purse at gunpoint, demanding the passcode to her phone. They also took her debit card and took out cash from a nearby ATM.
No arrests have been made.
