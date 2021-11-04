CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenagers were wounded Thursday afternoon in a shooting just around the corner from Chicago Vocational High School in the Avalon Park community.

The shooting happened at 87th Street and Jeffery Boulevard. The school is located at 2100 E. 87th St. just to the east.

At 3:54 p.m., the victims were near the sidewalk on 87th Street when they were each shot in the thigh, police said.

One of the victims was a 16-year-old girl, the other a 19-year-old man, police said.

CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reviewed surveillance video, which shows there were about seven people in a strip mall parking lot near an adjacent alley. Within minutes, five people started to run across the parking lot toward the sidewalk.

The video shows a gunman pointing and aiming toward the sidewalk, where the victims were.

The gunman then took off running down the alley.

The victims were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The female victim was seen on video being put into the back of an ambulance. She was alert at the time.

It was not immediately learned whether either of the victims were students.

Late Thursday, no one was in custody and detectives were investigating.