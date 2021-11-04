HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) — A 2-year-old girl was shot and killed Thursday night in south suburban Harvey.
Around 7:30 p.m., Harvey police were called to 153rd Street and Lexington Avenue for the shooting.
Police said the little girl was killed.
Police late Thursday were at the scene investigating and speaking to family members.
“We are heartbroken that violence on the streets took the life of one of our innocent children and will be working with the proper law enforcement agencies to bring the responsible parties to justice,” Harvey police said.